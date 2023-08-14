FBI, Philly DA's office to announce arrest in terrorism probe

Chopper 6 was overhead as FBI agents surrounded a home on the 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are expected to announce an arrest in connection with a terrorism probe.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office Jacqueline Maguire and District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide more details during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Action News was there as federal agents closed off a neighborhood in the city's Wynnefield section on Friday night.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the FBI could be seen focused on a residence on the 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue.

"The FBI is in that area conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. As it relates to an ongoing matter, we're not able to provide further comment at this time," said an FBI spokesperson in a statement to Action News.

Further details on the investigation have not been released at this time.

Neighbors say the feds arrived early Friday morning.

"It was pandemonium all around," recalled one resident. "Had the undercovers, the FBI, the SWAT, guns, they wouldn't even allow anyone to walk up the street."

Three people were taken away in handcuffs, according to those who live on the block.

"I heard them say, 'We have a warrant, come out.' After a while, the guy came out and they brought him out in his underwear," recalled the resident.

The focus on this particular home is shocking for many neighbors who say that at least four people live at the home and they've lived there for a while.

