Temple University celebrates alumna Tamron Hall during show's 1,000th episode

Temple University was well represented the Tamron Hall Show's 1,000th episode and, of course, the Owls didn't show up empty handed.

Temple University was well represented the Tamron Hall Show's 1,000th episode and, of course, the Owls didn't show up empty handed.

Temple University was well represented the Tamron Hall Show's 1,000th episode and, of course, the Owls didn't show up empty handed.

Temple University was well represented the Tamron Hall Show's 1,000th episode and, of course, the Owls didn't show up empty handed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Tamron Hall show reached a very special milestone. On March 31st, Tam and her team marked their 1,000th episode.

Tamron is a very proud Temple University alumna, so of course the school was well represented on the episode. And the Owls didn't show up empty handed.

"It's been no secret on this show that I am a proud graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia," Tamron said on the show.

In 2010, Hall received the school's prestigious Lew Klein Award and she now sits on the school's board of trustees.

"I'm so proud to be Temple made," she said. "I wouldn't be here without Temple and my mama and daddy."

Students from Temple were in the audience, along with David Boardman, the Dean of Temple University's Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

They brought along a little love to her New York City set, straight from North Philadelphia.

"In 2022, as you know, you were inducted into our Gallery of Success," Boardman said to Hall. "Each school gets to nominate a single person, and you were ours. We decided to bring it to you," said Boardman, as he handed her the award.

Students on campus proudly watched as the episode aired.

Rachel Williams, a junior Journalism Major, joined Boardman on stage for that presentation to Tamron Hall.

"It feels very surreal to even know that I was there and that it was also just a few days ago," Williams says. "I'm really grateful for the experience."

She says she's thrilled to have helped pull off the emotional surprise.

"Tamron knew people from Temple were there, but she had no idea that someone was going to be coming from behind the scenes to give her an award," Williams says. "We also gave her a glass owl as a piece of memorabilia. It was really gorgeous."

You can watch the Tamron Hall Show weekdays at 2:00 p.m. on 6abc.