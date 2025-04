Temple University to formally install John Fry as 15th president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University will formally install John Fry as its 15th president.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the Temple Performing Arts Center.

Fry took the helm back in November.

He had served as the president of Drexel University from 2010 to 2024.

Fry previously led Franklin & Marshall College and was also an executive vice president at the University of Pennsylvania.