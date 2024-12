Temple University 'Digital Equity Center' plugs into technological literacy for Philly residents

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennyslvania (WPVI) -- For a world that is so powered by technology, there are people who are unfamiliar with the intricacies of how to use it.

That's where Temple University's 'Digital Equity Center' plugs in.

Their services provide education on technological literacy to Philadelphia residents.

They also have a program where participants can receive a free computer at the end of a course.

