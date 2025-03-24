Cybertruck vandalized as owner ate inside Newtown Twp., Bucks County restaurant

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized while the owner ate inside a nearby restaurant on Sunday in Bucks County.
The vehicle's own recording system captured the vandalism occurring around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in a Newtown Township, Bucks County Shopping Center.
Police confirmed the owner filed a report on Sunday and they are investigating.
Action News blurred the faces in the video. The alleged vandals appear to be juveniles.
After one makes a crude gesture to the Cybertruck, another drags something along the side of the vehicle leaving behind a mark.
The act of vandalism caught on camera began making the rounds on social media Sunday night.
The owner filed a report with Newtown police. The police chief confirms they are investigating.
Investigators don't know the motive behind this particular act of vandalism.
However, Tesla vehicles continue to be a target for vandals as founder Elon Musk continues to work in the Trump Administration leading DOGE.
RELATED: Attorney general calls Tesla arson attacks 'nothing short of domestic terrorism'
The FBI even issued a public service announcement following the arson of several Teslas, including Tesla dealerships. On Monday the FBI announced a task force to investigate.
Police told Action News the person responsible could face charges including criminal mischief and vandalism to other's personal property.