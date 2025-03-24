Cybertruck vandalized as owner ate inside Newtown Twp., Bucks County restaurant

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized while the owner ate inside a nearby restaurant on Sunday in Bucks County.

The vehicle's own recording system captured the vandalism occurring around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in a Newtown Township, Bucks County Shopping Center.

Police confirmed the owner filed a report on Sunday and they are investigating.

Action News blurred the faces in the video. The alleged vandals appear to be juveniles.

After one makes a crude gesture to the Cybertruck, another drags something along the side of the vehicle leaving behind a mark.

The act of vandalism caught on camera began making the rounds on social media Sunday night.

Investigators don't know the motive behind this particular act of vandalism.

However, Tesla vehicles continue to be a target for vandals as founder Elon Musk continues to work in the Trump Administration leading DOGE.

Teslas have been hit with continuous vandalisms, fires and protests since Elon Musk began his role at the White House.

The FBI even issued a public service announcement following the arson of several Teslas, including Tesla dealerships. On Monday the FBI announced a task force to investigate.

Police told Action News the person responsible could face charges including criminal mischief and vandalism to other's personal property.