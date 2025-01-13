Texas man charged with stalking for allegedly threatening WNBA star Caitlin Clark

A Texas man has been charged with stalking for allegedly sending WNBA star Caitlin Clark threats over social media, officials said Monday.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested on Sunday in Indianapolis and has been charged with stalking for allegedly sending "numerous threats and sexually explicit messages to Clark via his social media accounts," the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

"No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Clark, a phenom at the University of Iowa, won rookie of the year honors in 2024 in her first season with the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

