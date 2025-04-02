TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia opening soon on Cobbs Creek Golf and Education campus

PGA legend Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation announced the Learning Lab at the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course will open next week.

PGA legend Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation announced the Learning Lab at the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course will open next week.

PGA legend Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation announced the Learning Lab at the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course will open next week.

PGA legend Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation announced the Learning Lab at the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course will open next week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The worlds of golf and education are about to collide in West Philadelphia.

PGA legend Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation announced the Learning Lab at the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course will open next week.

Students from Saint Francis de Sales School got a sneak peek on Tuesday.

The 30,000-square-foot lab will serve thousands of students in middle and high school for free.

RELATED: Crews began $65 million restoration of historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course

There are nine classrooms, a music recording room, a podcast studio and a Full Swing golf simulator.

The campus will open in phases over the next two years, with the TGR Design short course scheduled to open this summer while work continues on renovating the Cobbs Creek golf course.

