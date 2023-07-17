Crews began $65 million restoration of historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course

The city-owned 18-hole golf course is undergoing $65 million in renovations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews broke ground on the major restoration of Philadelphia's historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course on Monday.

Mayor Jim Kenney and other local leaders were on hand for the start of construction along Lansdowne Avenue.

The city-owned 18-hole golf course is undergoing $65 million in renovations, which include a championship-level course, new clubhouse, restaurant and driving range.

The renovations will also feature a new learning lab made possible by the Tiger Woods charity, TGR Foundation.