Thieves arrested, accused of stealing items from gravesites from cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A fourth suspect is in custody in Delaware in connection with thefts from a Wilmington cemetery.

Mark Worley, 32, turned himself in to state police on Sunday.

Police say Worley and three others stole items from gravesites at the All Saint Cemetery on Kirkwood Highway.

The group is accused of taking nearly 200 vases, valued at over $100,000 in stolen property, from September to November of last year.

Thomas Hudson, Ashley Newcomb, and Alonza Mosley were arrested in Newark, Delaware, in February.

All four are facing theft charges.

