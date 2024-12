Thieves sought after home invasion, robbery in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3400 block of Friendship Street.

Police said they are looking for three to four men who made off with $400.

They were wearing all black and face coverings during the crime and took off in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.