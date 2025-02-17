24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
National Constitution Center hosts annual Presidents' Day celebration in Philadelphia

Monday, February 17, 2025 3:21PM
Monday marks the annual Presidents Day celebration at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday marks the annual Presidents' Day celebration at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Attendees can enjoy a full day of events featuring historical re-enactors portraying Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage with the presidents and snap photos.

Children are also encouraged to come dressed as a U.S. president or first lady.

Admission is free and the events kick off around 11 a.m.

