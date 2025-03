Thomas Jefferson University medical students learn their future on 2025 Match Day

Thomas Jefferson University medical students learn their future on 2025 Match Day

Thomas Jefferson University medical students learn their future on 2025 Match Day

Thomas Jefferson University medical students learn their future on 2025 Match Day

Thomas Jefferson University medical students learn their future on 2025 Match Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thomas Jefferson University holds its 2025 Match Day for fourth-year medical students graduating from the Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Match Day was held on Friday, March 21st.

245 medical students and their proud families found out the fate of their futures.