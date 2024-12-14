Thousands brave cold for Fishtown Freeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people braved the cold for an annual event in the city's Fishtown section that promotes both art and small businesses.

On this frigid December Saturday, the 6th annual Fishtown Freeze is appropriately named.

"Today really fits," said Marc Collazzo, the executive director of the Fishtown District. "Most years it's unseasonably warm, we're making up for it today.

As artists from Ice Sculpture Philly carved masterpieces in front of businesses across the neighborhood, residents enjoyed live music, food, and vendors too all the while trying their best to stay warm.

"This is one of my Christmas ornaments, it's personalized and customized," said Yetha Buckley, showing off a piece she made for her business, Precisely Embellished. She says the event is a great opportunity for her business to get exposure and help holiday shoppers find one of a kind items.

"Customers can showcase these pieces as a Christmas gift or something that is a small, intimate thing that they thought of," she said.

She's one of 20 retailers participating in the event, but organizers say the impact is felt throughout the whole community.

"Now more than ever, a lot of these businesses count on their holiday sales to make their year, so it's so important for us as an organization to bring foot traffic to all these businesses," said Collazzo.

For Trudi Flynn it's simply a fun way to spend her birthday exploring Fishtown

"All the decorations are beautiful and all the ice sculptures are really special and it's a fun day," said Flynn.

While the Fishtown Freeze is one day only, the holiday shopping spree runs through the weekend with an added incentive - the more customers shop, the better discount they'll get. organizers say it's all about promoting these small, neighborhood businesses.