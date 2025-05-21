Thousands of chicks now at Delaware animal shelter after left stranded in USPS truck for days

CAMDEN, Del. (WPVI) -- Thousands of chicks were abandoned in a delivery truck. Many died, but the ones that survived are now being cared for at a Delaware Animal Shelter.

They were taken to the First State Animal Center and SPCA in Camden, Delaware, in Kent County.

A Pennsylvania hatchery had shipped the chicks to various farms, but they ended up stranded in a USPS truck for three days.

Why that happened is still unclear, but the postal service regularly delivers chicks.

Some of the survivors are up for adoption.

