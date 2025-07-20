24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Thousands of dollars worth of meat stolen from truck in NE Philadelphia

Authorities are now looking for the thieves who they say took off in a gold Nissan.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 20, 2025 1:00PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a cargo heist in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday along the 9700 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officers responded to a tractor trailer that was parked behind a Lowes in the Whitman Square Shopping Center.

The truck driver told police that two men broke into his trailer and stole 40 boxes of meat that were inside.

The driver estimates the stolen goods are worth thousands of dollars.

