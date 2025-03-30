Thousands of families take over the Linc for Eagles' 'Huddle Up for Autism' event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday morning thousands of families took over Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles 'Huddle Up for Autism' event.

This partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia included a sensory-inclusive experience that will feature all-ability activities, locker room tours, and special appearances by Eagles players, Cheerleaders, and Swoop.

"It's a fun event where people can just be and have fun, and everyone is just here to be together as a community," said Neuropsychologist and researcher for the Center for Autism Research at CHOP Dr. Juhi Pandey.

Autism spectrum disorder affects one in 36 children, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

People like Kelly Biddison say the event gave them an opportunity to connect with other families like theirs.

"Everybody knows somebody or has somebody affected by it, so such a cool thing. We love our Birds, go Birds," said Biddison from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

"I absolutely love it here! I love all the activities. It's just amazing, it's fantastic," said Alyssa Russick of Millville, New Jersey.

"It's amazing, this is like the best thing for him. He loves it, he gets to meet the players," said Tameka Burns, of Deptford, New Jersey.

Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott spoke to Action News at the event.

"It's awesome to see the turnout and how much fun everyone is having here," said Elliott.

He says he's participated in the event numerous times and is always happy to give back.

"For me to be here with all the these other players and with the families showing how much it means to them, just being here together for a great cause is a lot of fun," said Elliott.

This was the 17th year for the event and another sold out event.

All proceeds benefit the Center for Autism Research at CHOP.

This year more than $217,000 was raised.