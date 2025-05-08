Thousands of golf fans attend Truist Championship

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Thousands of golf fans from all over the world are in Montgomery County for the 2025 Truist Championship, a PGA event being held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Golf's biggest stars came out swinging at the club's Wissahickon course for the first round, and fans lined the course to get a glimpse of their favorite players.

"Rory, Ricky, Tommy Fleetwood. Golf in Philadelphia. It's awesome," said Matt Gialdo.

This is the first time the event is being held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown.

"Bringing golf somewhere where it's very local to me, I think it's exciting being able to watch a tournament like this, doesn't happen often," said Noah Hyun, of Mount Laurel.

Fans traveled from all over to see the players like Masters champion Rory McIlroy and major champion Justin Rose compete.

Kelsey Gleason brought along her 2-month-old son, Alexander.

"I'm actually on maternity leave right now and my husband and I are big golf fans, so we figured this is the perfect time to introduce our son to the sport," she said.

They got near-perfect weather for the day, too. The pros scored birdie after birdie on the par-70 course, which impressed those who have played here before.

"I broke 100 once or twice. I broke 100 a couple of times. Very difficult course," said Anthony Stringer.

Oliver Eckert, a young golfer from Chestnut Hill, got to meet some of the players this week.

"I had a conversation with Viktor Hovland, we just talked about this course," Eckert said.

Oliver says he shot a 90 here before, though he expects his favorite players to score much lower than that.

"I mean it would be pretty cool if someone got worse than a 90 because then I could say I beat one of them," he said.