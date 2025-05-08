Philadelphia region expected to see $50-70 million economic boost with PGA Tour

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People from around the world are arriving in Philadelphia to watch the top golf players swing their way to victory at the PGA Tour's Truist Championship.

It's at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course in Flourtown from May 8- 11.

"We're the oldest country club in America, and we have a ton of history, and it's great to welcome the modern players and game to our town," said Tom Sheridan, who is the club's president.

The championship's executive director, Joie Chitwood, said the event is expected to bring about $50 to $70 million to the region.

About three miles away from the course, sits McNally's Tavern, which is typically closed on Mother's Day, but not this year.

"We're very optimistic it's going to help business," said Anne McNally, who is the co-owner of McNally's Tavern in Chestnut Hill. "It's going to help Chestnut Hill."

McNally said Masters champion Rory McIlroy even stopped by her restaurant in 2018 after a PGA tournament. She hopes he returns for round two.

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company is also prepared and will have extra staffing. General manager Alex Prost recommends making reservations.

"We're just hoping to see a great increase in foot traffic for just not only for us at the brewery but for the entire market and fairway in general," said Prost.

As for local hotels, many are sold out. Chestnut Hill Hotel has some rooms available this weekend for last-minute reservations.

Meanwhile, Dave Longwell, the CEO of Rent Like A Champion, said dozens of players, corporate sponsors and visitors decided to rent a home for the week.

"Primarily, it just feels more like home. They want that touch of hospitality. They want that level of comfort and more amenities a home can offer that a hotel can't," said Longwell.

The rentals are listed on the company's website, ranging in price from a few thousand dollars to five figures.

"Our homeowners around the Philadelphia Cricket Club have really come through and been great hosts. They're earning a good amount of money. It's exciting to see," said Longwell.

"In terms of global reach, PGA Tour coverage of the Truist Championship will reach more than 200 countries and territories, in 30 languages, through 44 broadcast and digital partners-helping to drive future tourism and investment," said Chitwood.

"Our tourism is probably going to be picking up in Philadelphia in general, hopefully because it's always a great place to visit," said Prost. "You can't go wrong, plenty to see."

Local nonprofits and youth programs will also benefit from the championship.

Chitwood said an estimated $2.5 million will be donated to charities.