Thousands show up for More Than Pink Walk to support those impacted by breast cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a sea of pink at the Navy Yard Sunday morning.

Walkers, including a few with four legs, teamed up to support friends and family impacted by breast cancer.

"We are losing too many people to this deadly disease, that's why we are out here today. I lost my twin sister earlier this year, on February 5th. It's a sad day but also a joyous day," said Renee Stokes from Germantown.

"Cancer is tough, it's very hard, but if you have your family and friends, you will be okay," said Cynthia Sales of Levittown, PA.

She is still undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading breast cancer organization. The More Than Pink Walk is an annual event in Philadelphia.

"We have about 2,500 registered today but we are actually estimating another thousand, just kind of came and are walking and supporting, so we are estimating 3,500 people came out today," said Rachel Eichem, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen of Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Participants signed a Wall of Hope before setting out on a three-mile walk.

The day brings together survivors, families, and advocates to fund research and provide patient support for those affected by breast cancer.

"We are out here to bring awareness, that it's real and women go through a lot," said Diane Holmes from West Oak Lane.

Money raised through this walk will support the Patient Care Hotline and will also go to research.

