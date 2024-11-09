Four-time Purple Heart recipient honored at Veterans Day ceremony in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Marco Polo Smigliani, an Italian immigrant and Marine Corps vet, was honored during a Veterans Day ceremony.

The event took place at the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial, which also hosts ceremonies for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. It featured performances by the Sandpipers Pipes and Drums of Atlantic County, Donnah Lisa Campbell, and Sal Dupree.

Smigliani, who resides in Egg Harbor Township, had his story read aloud by a fellow veteran. Then, he was presented with a flag and a statue featuring the Marine Corps Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem.

Smigliani was selected for his work within the veteran community. He is a member of Disabled American Veterans, the VFW, the American Legion, and more. He is a four-time Purple Heart recipient and a member of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. He also played a role in establishing the Bernie Friedenberg World War II Memorial in Atlantic City.

In the future, he hopes to write a book about his story and his fellow patriots who never made it home.

