Man stabbed with machete in Times Square, New York City police say

NEW YORK CITY -- A man was stabbed with a machete in Times Square on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m., New York City police said.

The unidentified victim was stabbed in both legs and was taken to a hospital, and is said to be stable.

Police say at least three suspects ran away in an unknown direction.

Multiple people were taken into custody in the area, police said.

Investigators say the stabbing was the result of an apparent turf dispute between people selling items in the Times Square area.

No further information was immediately available.