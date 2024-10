1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

TINICUM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Delaware County on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Route 420 and Rt. 291 in Tinicum Township.

The video from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck.

Action News has confirmed one person was killed in the crash. It's still unclear if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.