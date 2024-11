Toll increases announced for New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway starting in 2025

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Drivers who use the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway will soon see a 3% toll increase.

The turnpike authority unanimously approved the increase on Tuesday.

It says higher tolls will help with tough economic conditions like inflation and fuel costs.

The average toll on the NJ Turnpike will increase by 16 cents beginning on January 1.