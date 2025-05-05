Tomatoes sold in 11 states, including PA, recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.

Tomatoes sold in 11 states, including Pennsylvania, are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Ray & Mascari Inc. is recalling the four-count vine ripe tomatoes packaged in 20-ounce clam shell containers.

The packaging says "VINE RIPE TOMATOES" and has UPC# 7 96553 20062 1 and a master case label with Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B.

FDA

Hanshaw & Capling Farms initiated the recall due to the possible presence of Salmonella in their facility, according to the FDA.

The tomatoes were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are urged not to eat them and to throw the tomatoes away.

Consumers with questions or reports of any illness can contact Ray & Mascari Inc. at 1-317-637-0234.

