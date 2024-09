The 'Touch A Truck' event celebrates Labor Day with first responders and law enforcement

A sunny day at the Philmont Country club was made even better with a tour of police and first responder vehicles.

A sunny day at the Philmont Country club was made even better with a tour of police and first responder vehicles.

A sunny day at the Philmont Country club was made even better with a tour of police and first responder vehicles.

A sunny day at the Philmont Country club was made even better with a tour of police and first responder vehicles.

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Local law enforcement and first responders gathered to celebrate Labor Day with a special touch.

Today was the "Touch A Truck" event at Philmont Country Club.

Children and families were able to tour police and first responder vehicles while enjoying a day in the sun.

For more information, check out their website.