PENN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a tour bus fire in Chester County.

The bus was traveling north on the Route 1 Bypass, near Route 796, in Penn Township just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the back of the bus caught fire. Everyone on the bus was able to get out uninjured.

The road was closed for more than two hours.