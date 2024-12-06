Tractor-trailer crashes off New Jersey Turnpike, spilling load of packaged chicken

A tractor-trailer left the roadway after a crash along the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning | Chopper 6 was over the scene

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer left the roadway after crashing on Friday morning along the New Jersey Turnpike in Robbinsville.

The crash happened in the northbound outer roadway near Interchange 7A (I-195).

Traffic was still getting by the scene because the truck was entirely off the highway.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the cab of the truck was heavily damaged. The trailer had split open, spilling its load of packaged chicken.

There was no immediate word on any injuries in this crash.

The circumstances of the wreck remain under investigation.

