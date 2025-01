Tractor-trailer crashes into side of gentleman's club in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer crashed into a building in Camden County, New Jersey on Thursday night.

Authorities say the truck slammed into Club 2120, a gentlemen's club attached to the Riviera Motel in Pennsauken.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 2100 block of Route 73 just before 10:30 p.m.

The truck tore a hole into the side of the building.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Authorities did not report any injuries.