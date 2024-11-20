Transgender women banned from women's facilities at U.S. Capitol, House speaker says

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson has weighed in on the Capitol restroom policy, stating that transgender women will not be allowed to use women's facilities at the Capitol.

The controversy started earlier this week when South Carolina Republican representative Nancy Mace introduced a resolution banning transgender women from women's restrooms in the U.S. Capitol complex.

It was introduced in response to Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride becoming the first transgender member of Congress when the new term begins.

McBride responded to Johnson's statement Wednesday, saying "I am not here to fight about bathrooms. I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families.

Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them."

Johnson has not said how he will enforce the Capitol bathroom policy.

