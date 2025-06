'Transit for All PA' lobbies state lawmakers for more SEPTA funding

Roughly 100 advocates for transit funding from across the state attended this mornings rally.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The group "Transit for All Pa."-- which represents SEPTA workers and riders, hopped on trains Wednesday morning for a trip to Harrisburg.

They are lobbying state lawmakers for more funding.

SEPTA is stuck in a crisis, with a $213 million structural budget deficit.

Fare increases, service cuts, and a 9 p.m. curfew for all rail services are being considered.

With no more federal funding, SEPTA is needing more from the state.