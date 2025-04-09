SEPTA planning to cut service, increase fares due to budget deficit: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is planning to cut service and increase fares due to a multi-million budget deficit, sources confirmed to Action News on Wednesday.

We know that the transit agency is planning a news conference for Thursday morning to outline its proposed plan.

Regional rail, subway and bus services would all be impacted.

Governor Josh Shapiro says he's committed to helping SEPTA, but says that the Senate needs to act.

"We have known for some time that SEPTA is in dire straits, as are other mass transit agencies across this commonwealth. It's why twice in a row in my budgets, I've proposed historic funding for mass transit, roughly $300 million, about $170 million or so would come to SEPTA in particular," the governor said. "We got to get that passed. The House of Representatives passed it three times. The Senate of Pennsylvania failed to act even once. We got to get my budget proposal through the house again. I know House leaders are committed to doing that next month and then the Senate needs to act."

We are working to get more details on the proposed cuts. Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story continues to develop.

