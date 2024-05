Traumatic brain injury survivor earns art exhibit at Stockton University

A skateboarding accident left Maryn Skylar Olson fighting for her life. Since then, she has used the power of art to overcome her challenges.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Stockton University student has thrived in the art and disabilities program, following a traumatic brain injury that left her fighting to survive.

Maryn Skylar Olson's exhibit, 'My Story with Traumatic Brain Injury,' will be on display at the Noyes Art Garage at Stockton University until May 17th.

