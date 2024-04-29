The Ahmad Butler Foundation donates laptops to children's hospital patients

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Ahmad Butler Foundation was founded when a grandmother lost her grandson to pediatric cancer.

One of its core tenets is the Digital Learning Program, which donates laptops to area hospitals.

Watch our video above to hear from one of the volunteers who makes it possible, and a patient at Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware who puts the laptops to great use.

To learn more about The Ahmad Butler Foundation, visit their website.

