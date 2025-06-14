Tree climbing competitors scale, swing, and stick the landing in South Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tree-climbing competitors geared up to gracefully scale, swing, and stick the landing in South Jersey.

The annual event, known as the NJAISA Tree Climbing Competition, took place on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14.

NJAISA is the New Jersey Arborists chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.

The winner of the overall competition will represent the NJ Chapter in the International Tree Climbing Competition, which is located in New Zealand.

Watch the video above to see the tree climbing action and learn what it means to participants.

To learn more about or get involved with the NJAISA, visit their website.

