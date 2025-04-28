'Branches to Chances' helps those in recovery blossom

Christopher and Ernest got the tools they needed to turn over a new leaf thanks to the Branches to Chances return-to-work program.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Opportunity is in bloom for members of the 'Branches to Chances' program, who are looking to turn over a new leaf and find careers in the horticulture industry.

Branches to Chances is one of the education programs of the Delaware Center for Horticulture.

Starting each year in March, the job training program lasts for nine weeks. It is designed for individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, in recovery, and/or previously incarcerated.

The application for next year's Branches to Chances program will begin in January.

Watch the video above to see what it means to two program participants.

Visit the Delaware Center for Horticulture website to learn more.

