Man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend and her 13-year-old daughter in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with the killing of his ex-girlfriend and her daughter in Trenton.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced charges on Thursday against 45-year-old Bahin Lynch in connection with the murders of 40-year-old Malika Whiting and her 13-year-old daughter, Jairah Biggs.

Authorities say the girl was found shot in a third-floor bedroom, while her mother was found on the stairway.

Both Whiting and Biggs were pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors identified Whiting as the ex-girlfriend of Lynch.

Further details on what led to the murders have not been revealed.

Authorities say Lynch, of Trenton, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm.

He is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center.