Trenton, NJ issues curfew in response to 'Club City Hall' gatherings

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The mayor of Trenton issued an executive order in hopes of quashing the "Club City Hall" gatherings.

In a news conference on July 18, Mayor Reed Gusciora said the order will limit business operations after 10 p.m. in the downtown area. It will be in effect on weekends from now until August 17.

MORE | Trenton officials trying to crack down on 'Club City Hall'

The mayor said the city spent $10,000 in police overtime to handle the crowds.

Last weekend, an officer was assaulted during one of the gatherings. A recent homicide in the area was also a contributing factor.

At the news conference, one downtown business owner who is against the curfew said he can't control what happens outside his business.