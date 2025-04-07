New Jersey man killed in hit-and-run while walking on roadway in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have identified a man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Antonio Adolfo Vasquez, 36, of Trenton, New Jersey, was fatally struck around 11:36 p.m. as he was walking southbound in one of the travel lanes on Augustine Cut-Off, south of Alapocas Drive.

Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released a description of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sergeant J. Jefferson at 302)-365-8484.

