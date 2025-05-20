Charge dropped against Newark mayor over ICE center arrest, Rep. McIver charged with assault

NEWARK, N.J. (WPVI) -- There are new dramatic new developments following this chaotic scene at an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, earlier this month.

You may remember it ended with the mayor's arrest.

New Jersey Congresswoman LaMonica McIver, who can be seen in video from that day in the red, has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers in that same scuffle between ICE agents and lawmakers.

ICE agents originally arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka while he and a group of federal lawmakers were protesting outside the facility.

He was charged with trespassing.

New Jersey's acting U.S. Attorney, Alina Habba, who is also a counselor to President Trump, announced on Monday that she is dropping the charges against Baraka, while simultaneously filing assault charges against Rep. McIver.

Habba claims the Democrat assaulted, impeded and interfered with officers, adding "no one is above the law, politicians or otherwise."

Trenton-area Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, who witnessed the incident, called the charges politically motivated.

"This prosecution is wrong and alarming, as it is just one more example of the Trump administration, ignoring the rule of law and attempting to run roughshod over the other branches of government," Coleman said in a statement.

