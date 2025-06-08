Police investigate triple shooting at bar in Allentown

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Sunday, June 8, 2025 1:44PM
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A triple shooting is under investigation in Allentown, Lehigh County.

Police were called to the Chicago Sports Bar and Grille in the 1100 block of Airport Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to local hospitals, but their conditions are not known at this time.

A large perimeter of police tape could be seen in the parking lot of the bar.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

