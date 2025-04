Truck fires shut down NE Extension of Pa. Turnpike in Lehigh County

Truck fires shut down NE Extension in Lehigh County

Truck fires shut down NE Extension in Lehigh County

Truck fires shut down NE Extension in Lehigh County

Truck fires shut down NE Extension in Lehigh County

EMMAUS, Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire involving two tractor trailers closed the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Allentown-Quakertown Service Area in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

Video shared with Action News shows heavy flames raging from the scene as drivers passed by.

No injuries have been reported.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.