Trump administration fires LIHEAP staff, future of federal energy assistance program uncertain

The Trump administration abruptly laid off the entire staff who work closely with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The Trump administration abruptly laid off the entire staff who work closely with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The Trump administration abruptly laid off the entire staff who work closely with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The Trump administration abruptly laid off the entire staff who work closely with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, the Trump administration abruptly laid off the entire staff who work closely with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.

That office in Health and Human services ran a $4.1 billion program to help at-risk households across the country, including here in the Philadelphia area.

Last year, PECO helped 38,000 customers secure $15 million in assistance from LIHEAP. PGW helped 48,000 customers receive $19 million in grants in 2024.

LIHEAP gives up to $1,000 in utility bill credits to those at or below the poverty line. The dollars are credited to the customers' account.

But utility companies fear for the program's future and what that could mean for tens of thousands of customers who rely on it.

Dan Gross at PGW says they're still encouraging people to sign up for the program, as the deadline was extended to April 18th.

"All we can do is hope that, despite the staffing reductions, that the program itself is not compromised. But it's too early to tell whether that is the case," he said.

"If LIHEAP were to go away, the costs and the funding that those customers receive toward their energy bills would unfortunately be passed along to other customers. So essentially, the LIHEAP program benefits all of our customers, not just the ones who directly qualify," added Gross.

PECO tells Action News:

"Many families have relied on LIHEAP to help manage their home energy costs and we are closely tracking the recent changes for what they may mean for our customers. Energy affordability remains a priority for PECO and we are committed to advocating for financial relief programs and connecting our customers to assistance."

PECO and PGW are encouraging customers to contact them for other available assistance options.

For more information:

PGW LIHEAP, Crisis, Hardship Grants: https://www.pgworks.com/customer-care/liheap-crisis-hardship-grants

PECO Assistance Finder: https://secure.peco.com/assistance/landing