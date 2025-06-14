Photos show massive military parade celebrating Army's 250th anniversary

The colors are presented as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, 2025, in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- A large military parade showcasing American power, requested by President Donald Trump to mark the Army's 250th anniversary, took place in Washington, D.C., featuring tanks, troops and marching bands.

Hours before the parade, anti-war protesters displayed signs reading "Homes not drones" near a military equipment exhibit on the National Mall celebrating the Army's birthday.

