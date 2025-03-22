Trump expected to attend NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia was packed on Friday with wrestling fans.

The best collegiate wrestlers in the country went head-to-head on the mat at the Wells Fargo Center. It's the first time Philadelphia has hosted the tournament since 2011.

President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance this weekend.

"The NCAA Wrestling Championship literally has been the hottest ticket in the history of the Wells Fargo Center dating back to 1996. It's really unprecedented demand," said Michael Sulkes, the general manager of the Wells Fargo Center.

Sulkes said there are around 100,000 visitors from around the country.

"All six sessions were sold out really long ago long before it was announced anybody was joining us," said Sulkes.

With Trump expected to attend the tournament this weekend, fans say they expect security will be beefed up.

"Anytime elected officials are in the building it's always a little bit of an extra layer of security," said Adam Peck, of Washington, D.C.

The Wells Fargo Center said those attending should expect delays and plan to arrive early.

"Yeah we will leave a little early to make sure we're down here and then there's plenty to do and see in Philadelphia," said Garrett Bieri, of Aledo, Illinois.

With tickets sold out, there is a free option to attend through the Phan-X at Lincoln Financial Field. It's a chance to buy merchandise and connect with the wrestling community. It takes place on Saturday and Sunday.