Trump, Vance to hit the campaign trail for 1st time together at campaign rally in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Former President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail in the battleground state of Michigan -- days after accepting the Republican nomination for president at the party's convention for the third time.

This time, though, Trump will be joined by his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, for the first time at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday evening. It marks Trump's first rally since his assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday.

The rally will be held inside the Van Andel Arena, an easier-to-secure indoor venue after the gunman at last week's outdoor venue fired from a nearby roof. The indoor venue is a change from Trump's previous rallies this election cycle, which are primarily outdoors, weather permitting.

Van Andel Arena accommodates more than 12,000 people, although it's unclear how many people will attend. The arena is located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, surrounded by several restaurants and hotels. Attendees can expect heightened security given last week's attempted assassination.

This will be Vance's first official campaign rally as part of the GOP ticket. It shouldn't be seen as a coincidence that Trump and Vance's first rally together is taking place in Michigan, a key battleground state.

The Trump-Vance campaign has made it clear since Vance was announced as Trump's running mate that they see the Ohio senator as crucial in their strategy to win the battleground states in the midwest: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

On Newsmax Monday evening, Vance recalled his conversation with the former president when he offered him the opportunity to be his vice president, saying that Trump told him, "You can help me in some of these Midwestern states, like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and so forth."

During his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention earlier this week, Vance emphasized his background growing up in Middletown, Ohio, and living in the Rust Belt.

"I promise you one more thing, to the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and every corner of our nation: I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from," Vance said Wednesday night.

But Vance has come a long way since his Rust Belt days, having gone on to attend Yale Law School and worked in the tech industry as a venture capitalist.

In 2016, Vance released his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which shared his story of growing up in poverty in America's Rust Belt and being surrounded by violence and addiction.

A few years later, he launched his campaign for Ohio's open Senate seat, winning the general election in 2022, defeating then-Rep. Tim Ryan.

Michigan is an essential state for both candidates. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Michigan in 2020, however, Trump won the state in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

The arena will be a familiar venue to Trump as he held a rally there in March 2019. In his previous election cycles, Trump made Michigan his final stop before Election Day.

During Trump's keynote address at the RNC on Thursday, the former president mentioned the auto industry several times in an attempt to appeal to Michigan, home of many auto manufacturers. Although Trump pledges to bring back auto industry jobs, Trump disparaged United Auto Workers' leadership, saying the union's leader should be "fired immediately."

"So with all the other things happening on our border, and they're being built by China to make cars and sell them into our country, no tax, no anything. The United Auto Workers ought to be ashamed for allowing this to happen and the leader of the United Auto Workers should be fired immediately," Trump said.

UAW, which endorsed Biden in January, responded in a post on X Thursday night, saying ".@realDonaldTrump is a scab and a billionaire and that's who he represents. We know which side we're on. Not his."