Delaware Valley business owners, consumers concerned with proposed wine tariffs

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump escalated his global trade war, and the impact could soon bubble over into your favorite adult beverage.

Trump has threatened a 200% tariff on wine and champagne imported from the European Union.

"We don't know what to expect, except we are doing everything we can to bring in enough wine to make sure at least in the short term we're protected," said David Moore, co-founder of Moore Brothers Wine Company in Pennsauken.

Moore says his company began preparing for these potential tariffs months ago. They are currently working to stock up on at least half a year's supply of wine.

"Thinking about what the revertive effect might be, is kind of alarming," said Terry Moore. "Over the past four months, 28 shipping containers full of these tiny little family farms' wines have already arrived. There are nine more that's going to arrive shortly."

Action News spoke to Wine and Spirits writer Brian Freedman. He's in close contact with many of the European wineries.

"Everybody I've spoken with is just holding their breath and hoping that it's not as dire as it's been threatened to be right now," said Freedman. "There are so many layers of jobs and problems that could result from this."

Some consumers tell Action News they may rethink their drinking habits.

"I'm probably not going to buy as often if it goes crazy high, but if it's nothing crazy, I probably will still be back here," said Kate Hershfeld of Fairmount.

"The tariffs are kind of hurting people of all walks of life. This is kind of one more thing that people don't want to deal with right now," said Rob Rabena of Fairmount.

The EU has not officially responded. France's foreign trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, said Thursday that France was determined to respond to Mr. Trump's escalation.

"We will not give in to threats," he said on X, adding that Mr. Trump "is escalating the trade war he chose to unleash."