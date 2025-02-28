Trump, Zelenskyy hold high-stakes summit amid tensions over peace talks with Putin

The two leaders are set to sign a deal giving U.S. access to Ukraine's minerals.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet at the White House Friday after a war of words over peace negotiations and an abrupt reversal of American policy toward Vladimir Putin and Russia.

As the war approached its three-year mark, Trump had called Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections" and a "modestly successful comedian" while being deferential to Putin, saying that the U.S. would negotiate the terms of a deal with Russia.

That came after Zelenskyy said Trump was living in a "web of disinformation" after an initial round of talks Tuesday between top U.S. and Kremlin officials in Saudi Arabia and Trump falsely suggesting that Ukraine had started the war -- instead of Russia invading.

The immediate business at hand -- which could help determine the future of peace talks -- is the signing of a deal that would give the U.S. access to his Ukraine's mineral resources -- an agreement that Trump has cast a way to ensure American taxpayers get paid back for supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We'll be digging. We'll be dig, dig, digging. Dig, we must," Trump said on Thursday, saying the U.S. would be "doing a substantial amount of work" in Ukraine "taking the rare earth, which we need in our country very badly."

"It'll be great for Ukraine," he continued. "It's like a huge economic development project. So, it'll be good for both countries."

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has spoken about the deal in different terms -- describing it as a means to an end: keeping U.S. backing.

While the agreement would not provide the full-fledged military security guarantees Zelenskyy says are vital to a peace deal, Trump administration officials have said a U.S. economic investment on the ground in Ukraine could serve as a kind of barrier to a further Russian invasion.

"I will meet with President Trump," the Ukrainian leader said on Wednesday. "For me, and for all of us in the world, it is crucial that America's assistance is not stopped. Strength is essential on the path to peace."

ABC News spoke to officials and analysts to break down what's in the deal, and what the agreement could mean for Ukraine's future and efforts to end the war after three grueling years.

What is -- and isn't -- in the deal

Officials familiar with the negotiations say that under the terms of the deal, the U.S. and the Ukraine will work together to unearth deposits of valuable minerals and other natural Ukrainian resources.

Unlike the original proposal, this framework does not call for Kyiv to use the proceeds from the sale of those resources to pay the U.S. $500 billion -- which the Trump administration previously characterized as "payback" for the roughly $183 billion spent in response to Russia's invasion, according to the U.S. special inspector general in charge of overseeing Ukrainian aid.

Instead, the deal aims to create an investment fund for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction that will be jointly owned by both countries, they say, and that additional negotiations on the control of that fund and its operation will take place will take place after the initial deal is cemented.

Other factors will depend on the free market.

"The profitability of the fund is entirely dependent on the success of new investments in Ukraine's resources," said Gracelin Baskaran, the director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Meredith Schwartz, a research associate at the same program.

"Therefore, the response of private industry is key to the success of the fund and will determine how much value the United States ultimately derives," they added.

But officials say the Ukrainians also made concessions. Officials say Kyiv initially wanted the terms of the deal to include concrete security guarantees for Ukraine -- something the current framework lacks.

"However, the idea is that with joint U.S.-Ukraine investment in the nation's resources, the United States will continue to have a stake in Ukraine's security, stability, and lasting peace and therefore be incentivized to uphold and defend Ukrainian security," Baskaran and Schwartz said.

If it proves successful, Baskaran and Schwartz say the U.S. may boost its mineral security -- but that the results could take decades to come to fruition.

"Mining is a long-term effort -- so the United States may not yield benefits for another 20 years," they said.

Trump himself has acknowledged the uncertainty.

"You know, you dig and maybe things aren't there like you think they're there," he said on Thursday.

A different tune from Trump

After repeatedly bashing Zelenskyy in recent days, Trump softened his tone on Thursday.

Asked if he still believed Zelenskyy was a dictator -- an assertion he made just over a week ago -- Trump answered, "Did I say that? I can't believe I said that," before brusquely moving on to the next questioner.

Later in the day, Trump also offered praise for Zelenskyy and Ukrainian fighters' valor on the battlefield.

"We've given him a lot of equipment and a lot of money, but they have fought very bravely. No matter how you figure it, they have really fought," he said. "Somebody has to use that equipment. And they have been very brave in that sense."

Ukrainian officials who have been urging Zelenskyy to accept the mineral pact are likely to see this turnaround as proof positive for their main argument -- that signing off on Trump's deal will boost ties between the Trump administration and Kyiv, while drawing out negotiations would further sour the president's view of Zelenskyy.

But whether any bonhomie will last is unclear.

"Critical mineral resource access is the latest arena for Trump to focus his transactional methods of diplomacy," Baskaran and Schwartz argue. "But the viability of the deal remains to be seen as tensions continue to rise between the two world leaders."

Trump is not known for his patience, and some U.S. officials anticipate slow-moving results from the agreement could leave Trump frustrated.

Or, if the two clash during their high-stakes White House meeting, the president could become embittered toward Zelenskyy again even sooner where Trump is likely to spotlight potential benefits the mineral agreement holds for the U.S. and the Ukrainian leader is likely to push for additional American security guarantees.

But the president shared only positive predictions on the eve of the meeting.

"I think we're going to have a very good meeting," he said. "We're going to get along really well. Okay. We have a lot of respect. I have a lot of respect for him."

John E. Herbst, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, argues the very fact that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is taking place is a good sign for Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy's visit highlights how far he has come from two weeks back, when Trump spoke of seeing Putin as many as three times in the near future, or even last week, when senior Russian and US officials were meeting in Riyadh," he said. "Yet now it is Zelenskyy, not Putin, in the Oval Office."

The other negotiations

While much of the public focus has shifted toward negotiations over the mineral deal in recent weeks, talks ultimately aimed at ultimately ending the war in Ukraine have quietly continued on a separate track.

On Thursday, American and Russian officials met in Istanbul for more than six hours to discuss increasing staff at their respective embassies in Moscow and Washington -- a move Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said was essential for furthering potential areas cooperation between the countries, including resolving the war in Ukraine.

Officials from sides reported a favorable outcome from the meeting, and predict that an larger diplomatic footprint could create momentum for peace talks and a potential summit between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

As a chorus of European leaders have tried to encourage Trump to include American security guarantees for Ukraine to enforce a truce with Russia, the president has continued to say he trusts Putin to hold up his end of a deal.

"I've known him for a long time now," Trump said. "I don't believe he's going to violate his word. I don't think he'll be back. When we make a deal, I think the deal is going to hold.

But ahead of his meeting with the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he added a potentially important caveat.

"You know, look, it's, trust and verify, let's call it that," he said.

Clifford D. May, founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, argues it's imperative that the president is clear-eyed in his dealings with Putin.

"As President Trump attempts to negotiate a halt to Russia's war against Ukraine, it's not unreasonable for him to show respect for Mr. Putin (as he has been) if he believes that will make Mr. Putin more likely to agree to concessions," he said.

"But it's imperative that President Trump harbor no illusions about Mr. Putin about his character, ambitions, ideology, and his abiding hatred for American greatness," May added.