Tsunami advisory issued after strong earthquake hits Japanese coast

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's preliminary magnitude at 6.8.

TOKYO -- A tsunami advisory was in place late Monday after a strong earthquake struck off the coast of Japan's Miyazaki Prefecture, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's preliminary magnitude at 6.8. The Japan Meteorological Agency said it had an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7.

The quake began at around 9:19 p.m., with its epicenter a few miles offshore at a depth of about 19 miles, Japanese and American officials said.

The Japanese weather agency issued a tsunami advisory for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, with expected heights of about 1 meter. One tsunami wave measuring about 8 inches reached some coasts and ports at about 10 p.m., authorities said. They warned residents to continue staying away from the coast and other waterways.

In Kochi Prefecture, residents of some areas were advised to evacuate.

Japanese weather officials said about an hour after the quake that they were still gathering information about disruptions. Some train services were halted, and it was unclear when they would be restarted.

Authorities warned that aftershocks and other jolts may still arrive, so residents should stay in a safe place. Residents were cautioned be wary of broken glass or other debris.

Significant damage has not yet been reported, and there have been no abnormalities in the radiation levels or operations in regional nuclear power plants, officials said.

