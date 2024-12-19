TV Exclusive: John Legend brings "Legendary Christmas" to Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This holiday season John Legend is spreading cheer with the "John Legend Christmas Tour."

"I feel like this tour has really been the perfect balm for whatever is ailing us," Legend said in a TV exclusive with Action News.

"I'm loving it. I'm having such a great time traveling the country during this season and playing these songs that are so festive and fun. It's been such a joy," said Legend.

This week, Legend is bringing the show to our area, and it will be a special occasion.

"I have so much love for Philly, my band's from Philly. So when we play in Allentown, in Atlantic City, it's basically a homecoming for most of my band," said Legend.

Legend got his music career started right here in the City of Brotherly Love.

"A lot of my early songs were written in Philadelphia. The Roots were hosting open mic nights at Wilhelmina's, and the 5 Spot, and I would go to those and get inspired," recalled Legend.

WDAS was the first station to play Legend's music, setting off a decades-long story of success and chart-topping mega-hits.

His latest project is close to his heart.

"My Favorite Dream" is Legend's first children's album, and is already up for a Grammy.

The record is especially personal to his four children.

"When I'm away mommy will play it for them, or the nannies will play it for them, and they know it's me, and I think they get a special kick out of that," said Legend.

Legend is staying busy, releasing a 20th anniversary edition of his debut album "Get Lifted" and kicking off a 2025 tour.

"I'm so grateful for 20 years in this business, and 20 years of so many fans around the world, supporting the music and loving the music," said Legend.

Legend said he also had the chance to be in ABC's hit show Abbott Elementary, but it just wasn't meant to be at the time.

"Oh, my God, I'll be so honored, you know. Questlove reached out to me about the possibility of doing something with him on there. But the scheduling didn't work. We love Quinta. We're so proud of her success. And hopefully, I'll get a chance to cameo on there. It's such a great show," said Legend.

You can see John Legend perform at the PPL Center in Allentown tonight, December 19.

He will also be at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, Friday, December 20th.