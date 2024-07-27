Twin sisters in the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol bring a family passion to rowing in the water.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol, these twin sisters find that saving lives runs in the family.

"We've grown up with our dad being a lifeguard with the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol. As soon as we were sixteen, we joined the patrol, and it's been the best decision ever," said Molly Quinn.

Trained and inspired by their father, the recent high school grads prepare to continue rowing together in college.

"The beach patrol, it's just been so good to me as a person. And then to be able to share with my children, it's just been awesome," said Lieutenant with the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol, Tim Quinn.

The twins both prepare to attend the University of Tennessee.

"There's a support network there for them, not just with each other, but the team as well. It's very competitive and that will help translate too when they come back next summer down here," said Tim Quinn.

